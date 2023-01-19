Select Xiaomi 12 owners are getting 'beta stable' MIUI 14 (Android 13) update

What you need to know

Xiaomi 12 receives the first global beta release of MIUI 14.

The Android 13-based update is live for Mi Pilot program users in some regions.

The new release also brings the January 2023 security update next to advancements in Search settings.

Last December, Xiaomi unveiled its MIUI 14, the company’s Android 13-based operating system powering its latest flagship series. It has also promised that the rollout would begin in 2023, starting this month, and it looks like it is clearly happening.

As noted by TheUpdateBox (via Android Police), Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest Android 13-based build for its popular Xiaomi 12 series handsets globally. For now, the standard Xiaomi 12 received the new update, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro variant will likely follow in the coming days.

The update brings the best of Google’s Android 13, baked into the company’s MIUI 14 skin. The update bearing MIUI 14.0.2.0 build number also incorporates January 2023 security patch.

TheUpdateBox further mentions that the update is apparently being rolled out to Mi Pilot program users first, meaning conventional non-beta Xiaomi 12 users might have to wait a little longer. The update is dubbed “beta release,” it appears to stand a significant one in size as well since it measures nearly 4.45GB.

(Image credit: Android Central)

The changelog mentions increased system security with the latest security patch. In addition, the search in settings of the Xiaomi 12 has also been improved, allowing users to view the search history alongside categories in the search results.

With the new update announced in December, Xiaomi promised several optimizations and system architecture tweaks to ensure its devices have a smoother and faster experience. The company also noted that the MIUI 14 would use 23% less storage than its previous iteration.

Xiaomi appears to have been sticking to its promise as it ensured the Xiaomi 12 series, next to its Mix Fold 2 and Redmi K50 series, would be the first phones to get the MIUI 14 update in January 2023. While the former started receiving the update in global markets, more handsets will likely follow the update soon.