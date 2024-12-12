WhatsApp upgrades its voice and video calling with better quality and control

What you need to know

WhatsApp detailed a series of updates for its voice and video calling services.

Those calling on the web-based app will find a more convenient and easy to use UI when calling alongside better controls in group chats.

WhatsApp recently rolled out "Message Drafts" to mobile users alongside Transcripts for voice messages.

WhatsApp is detailing several new calling features that users will soon find on mobile and the web-based app.

The Meta-owned communication service highlighted the series of updates that will soon hit devices. The updates kick off with the web-based WhatsApp version as the post states users there will find "improved calling." It seems the service is updating the UI experience as it says users calling someone else will find the call button, call link creation, and the ability to dial a number directly more conveniently.

Selecting call participants is also receiving a bit of holiday cheer as WhatsApp rolls in better control when it groups. According to the post, users can now call specific people within a group chat, instead of ringing everyone simultaneously.

Video calling is the final area WhatsApp's December update hones in on, beginning with "better quality." The company states calls are "more reliable" and users can enjoy a "higher resolution with a clearer picture" during one-on-one and group video calls.

This update is rolling out for mobile and desktop users.

Lastly, the platform detailed additional video call effects. The announcement states users will find 10 new effects, ranging from cute dog ears and nose to an underwater theme and a microphone for singing.

Users should begin noticing these updates today (Dec 12) and beyond as we end the week. Continue to check to see if your app has an update if you've not seen one yet.

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

WhatsApp deployed a new update in November that was like the "missing piece" for its services: message drafts. These new draft indicators were designed for mobile devices. When writing a text in a one-on-one thread or group chat, and you haven't sent it, users will notice a "draft" label in your messaging list. Places where you started, but didn't finish will be bumped to the top of your list for visibility.

This is a feature that's been commonly seen in other apps like Google Messages and it's good that WhatsApp is finally onboard.

Additionally, the platform rolled out an accessibility update that concerns Voice Messages. "Select" languages started receiving support for Transcripts when receiving a voice message. These transcriptions are said to work with longer audio files and will remain there to return and read later on. WhatsApp adds that the transcriptions are optional and users can turn them off via the settings if desired.