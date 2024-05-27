WhatsApp finally heard your pleas for longer voice status updates

What you need to know

WhatsApp is letting you share longer voice notes in status updates, up to one minute instead of the previous 30 seconds.

To use the new one-minute voice note feature, make sure to update your app from the Play Store or App Store.

The update allows users to share longer and more meaningful moments, making it ideal for events and announcements.

It looks like WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to share longer voice notes in their status updates.

This isn't entirely new territory, as testing for extended voice messages began a few years back. Earlier this year, we got a taste of it with 30-second voice recordings. But now, thanks to the keen eyes at WABetaInfo, we know that this feature has been upgraded to support voice messages up to a minute in status updates.

After updating to the latest version of the messaging app on both Android and iOS, WABetaInfo discovered that voice notes are now limited to a minute each, doubling the previous 30-second limit. This update also applies to status updates, enabling users to share longer voice messages with a wider audience, albeit temporarily.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

With this new limit, those who favor sending voice messages to avoid lengthy typing can now share a few longer recordings instead of multiple short clips.

One of the biggest annoyances with WhatsApp status was the short duration of voice notes. The new update changes offer users the flexibility to share longer moments and stories with their friends and family.

However, WABetaInfo notes that you'll need to update the app to send one-minute voice messages. It's not just a server-side change, so be sure to check for WhatsApp updates to get the latest features right away.

To record a voice note, just hold down the mic button, just like you do in chats. If you change your mind, you can slide to cancel the recording.

The new feature allowing longer videos on WhatsApp status is perhaps one of the most requested capabilities, letting users share more meaningful clips. This update is perfect for events, announcements, or any moments that need more than the previous 30-second limit to be fully captured.

In addition to longer voice notes, WhatsApp is working on more features for status updates, such as larger preview windows in the status updates tray, at least for Android users.