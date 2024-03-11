WhatsApp is showing you straight up if your chats are encrypted

What you need to know

WhatsApp for Android is introducing a new end-to-end encryption indicator below the contact and group names within chat screens.

The encryption indicator appears briefly in the location where "last seen" details usually appear.

The feature is currently available to a select group of beta testers, with plans to roll out to a broader audience in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is trying out a new beta feature to make sure users feel confident that their chats are safe from prying eyes.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android is now introducing a new end-to-end encryption indicator below the contact and group name within a conversation screen. Users will spot a little message in their chat windows, signaling that end-to-end encryption is active.

Right now, this feature is available only to a select group of beta testers. However, the good news is that it's on the horizon for more users in the next few weeks, as per the report. WABetaInfo first noticed this feature back in January.

You'll catch a glimpse of the indicator right where you normally find the Last seen details of other users, but only for a short stint. This tweak makes it a breeze for users to spot which chats are locked up with end-to-end encryption, ensuring their messages are for their eyes only.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Once that brief moment is up, the indicator will eventually disappear to let the last-seen indicator take its place.

Currently, when you start a chat with someone on WhatsApp for the first time, you get a welcome message that says, "Messages and calls are end-to-end encrypted." That said, this message pops up only the moment you start chatting with the person.

The fresh approach of showing a little status beneath the contact name to inform you about encrypted chats is a smart move to spread the word about encryption.

WhatsApp has been providing end-to-end encryption for chats and video calls for quite some time. Furthermore, the chat app has been steadily enhancing the visibility of encryption indicators. It's worth noting that, in addition to chats and video or voice calls, even status updates on the platform are end-to-end encrypted.

This recent tweak will undoubtedly come in handy for newcomers to the Meta-owned messaging app, especially those who might be unsure about its encryption standards.