Truth Social receives Google’s approval for the Play Store

Google has approved Truth Social for its Play Store.

According to Axios, Google has accepted Donald Trump’s Truth Social app for its Play Store for users to download. Truth Social is akin to Twitter-like as Donald Trump was banned from the platform, and also suspended from Facebook, in 2021. Profiles on Truth Social along with its “Truth Feed” resemble the platform from which he was banned along with the inclusion of a retweet, like, and share button.

Truth Social first went live on the Apple App Store earlier this year while Google had issues the new social media platform needed to work out. One of the issues Google cited with Truth Social was its lack of content moderation. The concerns then included Google’s worries about posts on the platform speaking about inciting violence.

As Axios mentions, all apps that are on the Google Play Store must feature strong content moderation policies when the content is user generated. These policies must also prevent illegal content along with content that could incite violence or contains hate speech.

The former U.S. president’s social media platform describes itself as being one that “encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology” per its listing on the Apple App Store.

In the time frame that Truth Social needed to adhere to the Play Store policies, Axios reports that the social media platform made itself available for side load through its website. Additionally, Truth Social made its way onto the Samsung Galaxy Store, as well. Seeing as now those former issues have apparently been ironed out, we’d expect Donald Trump’s Truth Social app to appear on the Play Store soon.