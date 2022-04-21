Spotify takes on YouTube, expands video podcasts to all creators in select markets

What you need to know

Spotify is allowing all creators in select markets to publish video podcasts.

Creators are able to bulk-upload videos to replace their audio podcasts.

The feature is available in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand

Spotify is finally expanding the video podcasting feature that it has been testing since mid-2020. It is being made available for creators in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to expand it to other markets soon. If you are a creator, you can upload the videos through Spotify’s Anchor podcast creation tool.

In a bid to take on YouTube, Spotify had been gradually rolling out the ability to make video podcasts for select creators but is now making that available to everyone where the feature is available. The Podcast Subscriptions service that allows creators to monetize their content will also be available for video podcasts. It is said to gain more monetization features in the months to come.

If you are someone looking to make video podcasts your standard form of content on the platform, Anchor will allow you to bulk-replace your existing audio episodes with video versions. You’ll also get video-specific insights into the video’s performance on Spotify, which should help you better understand your audience. These video podcasts will also let you interact with the viewers through interactive features like polls and Q&A.

Spotify is also making its video podcasts "backgroundable." It means the video podcast viewers will be allowed to listen to the audio even when they exit the app but want to stay immersed in the content. The company is also integrating Riverside, a podcast and video recording service that helps you improve the quality of content captured remotely.

Spotify continues to be one of the best music streaming services as it launches and tests new features to help highlight creator and user-curated content. It recently rolled out Featured Creators and Spotify Blend features. The former helps discover new music through playlists created by other users and not by Spotify. At the same time, the latter allows you to discover new tunes by creating a mixed playlist with another person based on both users' tastes. It is also currently testing a TikTok-like music discovery feed.