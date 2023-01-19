Another Sony Xperia phone grabs the Android 13 update

What you need to know

Sony began updating the Xperia lineup with Android 13 in December 2022.

The update is now arriving on the mid-range Xperia 10 IV, which launched in May.

The update is appearing first in Asia, with other regions likely to receive it soon.

Those of you that purchased the Xperia 10 IV can now rejoice, as the Android 13 update is finally on its way. According to a report from XDA-Developers, the mid-range Xperia phone has begun receiving the update in Southeast Asia.

Per XDA-Developers, the update sports build number 65.1.A.4.8 and is currently limited to the dual-SIM variant of the Xperia 10 IV. It also comes with the slightly outdated December 2022 security patch.

The update comes just one month after Sony began rolling out Android 13 to its flagship devices. That includes the latest Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV, and both their respective predecessors. The premium Xperia Pro-I also received the update in December, leaving out the mid-range Xperia 10 series, at least until now.

Sony detailed what users can expect with the update, although just like with the Pixel, Android 13 isn't a particularly huge overhaul. The update brings more dynamic color options, per-app languages, an easy view of background apps, and improved media permissions. Sony also highlights Bluetooth LE Audio, which enables more efficient, higher-quality audio experiences.

As for the phone itself, it's a decent mid-range device that holds its own fairly well against other affordable Android phones. It sports a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. It's powered by the Snapdragon 695, comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and has a 12MP triple camera setup on the back. There's also a 5,000mAh battery that can get you roughly two days on a single charge.

The Android 13 update is expected to arrive on the Xperia 10 IV in other regions in the following days.