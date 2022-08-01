Samsung hints at the One UI 5 beta along with a community challenge

What you need to know

Samsung could be hinting toward its One UI 5 beta arriving soon.

The beta program could see a "One UI Valve Up Challenge" program running alongside it.

The challenge program could be for select users only, but it's still unclear what this program will provide for users who gain entry.

Samsung seems to be hinting toward a One UI 5 beta, along with a challenge program for select users.

A One UI 5 would be the next iteration of Samsung's software that many Galaxy users are eagerly awaiting. Samsung seems to be hinting at its coming beta, as spotted by TizenHelp. While there is nothing concrete about the beta from Samsung, the company is apparently looking to start a "One UI Valve Up Challenge." This program will seemingly run alongside the new One UI 5 beta, which, for right now, has an unknown start date.

TizenHelp found some details about the new challenge from Samsung's South Korean forums. It seems as though the new program would be limited to select users, although that seemed to have caused confusion for many community members. Given what little detail the company has provided, it's still unclear as to what this program would mean for users who are selected for it.

There have been talks about the new One UI 5 beta arriving soon as we're already arriving towards the end of the Android 13 beta. Knowing how Samsung updates its phones, a beta like this would appear first on its best Android phones, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, before moving down the line. Early findings could suggest One UI 5 will introduce new multitasking tools, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for copying text from images in the gallery, UI refinements, and more.

SamMobile spotted an empty One UI 5 beta forum, which further suggests that we may not have to wait long for the beta to arrive.

This month will be an exciting one for Samsung as its launch event for new Galaxy devices is set for August 10. The company is running an event for $200 in Samsung credit for preorders on new Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy Watch 5 series. As smaller pieces of information surrounding the One UI 5 beta emerge, perhaps we could see it hitting Galaxy phones sometime after the launch event. That, or Samsung could pull a OnePlus and announce the next version at the launch event.