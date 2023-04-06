Samsung is taking another crack at a Google Discover alternative

What you need to know

Samsung is working on a new Google Discover alternative, which will launch later this month.

Samsung Free, which launched with OneUI 3, will soon be replaced by Samsung News.

The latter is nothing but a revamped version of the Samsung Free.

While most users opt for Google Discover on their Galaxy devices, Samsung Free is an alternative option available to Galaxy owners. However, perhaps in a move to take on Google Discover more effectively, Samsung is revamping the former (yet again) as Samsung News (via Android Police).

For the uninitiated, Samsung Free was first introduced with One UI 3, based on Android 11. It is a content aggregator that works similarly to Google Discover. In fact, the Korean tech giant has offered its Galaxy users to choose between either of them. This was essentially the second rebrand after Bixby Home became Samsung Daily and then Samsung Free.

Samsung Free feature allows users to watch Live TV, and free channels, listen to podcasts from top publishers, check on the news through video and text, and play instant games. As mentioned, it is a relatively effective alternative to Google Discover that devices like Galaxy S23 Ultra ship with.

According to Android Police, the company announced Samsung News as a way to help users discover various types of news on their Galaxy phones and tablets.

With the latest revamp, the tech giant combines the “Read” and “Listen” tabs, primarily focusing on news content by providing new means. In addition, Samsung is ditching the “Watch” and the “Play” tabs from the latest Samsung News in favor of similar apps on the Galaxy Store: Samsung TV Plus and Game Launcher.

Samsung Free app is currently on the 5.5.08.3 version on the Galaxy Store. The company says it will be rebranded to Samsung News after the 6.0.1 update, which is scheduled to come on April 18.

While the changes with the new Samsung News appear noteworthy, it will be interesting to see whether the majority of users, Galaxy device owners in particular, would opt for it, considering the fact that many are likely deeply rooted in Google Discover. Because we all know how well everyone has taken to Bixby as a potential replacement for Google Assistant on Galaxy phones.