Poll: What do you think of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro?

After years of notches squeezing the life out of the iPhone's status bar, Apple has finally updated its design with the latest iPhone 14 series. More specifically, the iPhone 14 Pro and its new Dynamic Island, a bar atop the display housing Apple's TrueDepth camera and FaceID tech.

It's a pretty exciting feature that some Android OEMs are already considering adopting. Some Android fans even hope to see a similar feature adopted on their phones. However, we want to know what you think of Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Dynamic Island is named for the way apps can interact with the bar, seemingly extending from the bar to showcase various bits of glanceable information when you're not directly interacting with the apps. For example, you can see the status of certain accessories connected to the phone, view apps currently playing audio and expand the island for playback controls, or even view directions from Maps.

Our Nick Sutrich writes that he wishes this was something Android OEMs did, calling it clever and saying that "the fact that Apple took yet another huge cut out in its display and turned it into a fun, useful feature is sheer brilliance that I would have expected from Google."

Well, his wish may come true, as a theme developer for Xiaomi's MIUI has already started working on an implementation.

(Image credit: Jawomo)

Other developers have already started bringing their own versions of Dynamic Island to Android. Most notably, developer Jawomo has created a version that works with the hold-punch camera cutout that many Android phones have. However, it's more of an extension of Android notifications and doesn't have the same level of integration as Apple's. Plus, there are some other limitations, like some features being hidden behind a paywall.

So for once, it seems like Apple may have a feature that Android may want to copy, even if it's just an evolution of features Android already had with phones like the LG V10. What do you think? Should Android do more with the camera cutout found on most Android phones?