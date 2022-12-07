More Galaxy devices receive the One UI 5 (Android 13) update on schedule

What you need to know

Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 software to the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A42, Galaxy M22, Galaxy A32 5G, and Samsung Tab S6 Lite.

While the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A42, and Galaxy A32 will receive the November 2022 security patch, the Galaxy M22 is stuck with the October patch.

One UI 5 brings in a highly customizable and personal update for Samsung users.

A number of Galaxy devices have started receiving the One UI 5 (Android 13) update as we dive into December and toward the new year.

According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has started to receive the One UI 5 (Android 13) update. The update, marked as firmware version A136BXXU2BVK3, has started appearing for owners in Europe with the November patch. It's forecasted that the update should begin to branch out of the European continent in the next few days.

The Galaxy A42 5G has also started to receive its build of One UI 5 with the November patch. The patch has been marked as version A426NKSU2DVK2, but it has only been spotted in South Korea for the time being. Much like the Galaxy A13, this could just be a part of its rollout process, with other regions receiving it soon after.

The Galaxy M22, a variant of the Galaxy A22, is now beginning to receive its Android 13 patch. As SamMobile mentions, this will be the device's second major OS upgrade, and it comes in as version M225FVXXU4CVK3 for European users for now. Interestingly, it appeared to be receiving the two-month-old October 2022 security patch as its Android 13 update lands in the hands of users.

Just recently, the Galaxy A32 5G variant started receiving the OS update with build A326BXXU4CVK5. The rollout for this update is quite broad, seeing it released in Australia and several European and South American countries.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the latest tablet to receive the Android 13 software update, with the P619XXU1BVK6 build bringing the November 2022 security patch for the tablet. SamMobile informs that this will be for tablets with the model number SM-P619. The rollout has been spotted in France, which could indicate Europe is first on the ticket as the software makes its way around the world.

Curiously enough, while many Samsung phones have been receiving the update per its detailed schedule, the Galaxy A42 is actually ahead of schedule. Samsung slated this device to be among the wave of phones that will receive the Android 13 update as we cross into the new year. That's not the only surprise, as the Galaxy M22 was never mentioned in Samsung's schedule from October. Of course, the schedule may differ depending on region, although the company has been good at following or releasing updates ahead of schedule.

One UI 5 is Samsung's own skin atop Google's Android 13 and is said to be its most customizable and personal OS to date. With this new software, users can fully customize their phone's lock screen with clock styles, notification pop-ups, and they can even use a video instead of a static image.