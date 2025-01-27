Meta AI rolls out preference-based answers using your shared data

What you need to know

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg updated users in the Meta Channel on Instagram about a new preference-based feature rolling out for its AI.

As it rolls out today, Meta AI will deliver answers based on information you've shared with it for a more personalized experience.

The company also highlighted an update rolling out for the AI's "memory boost" on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

Meta AI recently picked up a "voice" and the ability to "see" your photos for editing and recipes.

Meta is starting the week with a new, more personal feature for its "Meta AI" chat feature in its apps.

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared an update with users within the Meta Channel on Instagram regarding a new update for Meta AI. As spotted by Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich, Zuckerberg states that the AI will now provide personalized answers based on "what preferences and information you've shared." It's likely the AI leverages things like places you like, spots you enjoy eating at, and the like.

As an example, Zuckerberg states Meta AI is able to create a fictional bedtime story that remains in theme with what his children enjoy: mermaids.

Zuckerberg states that his daughters "love mermaids" and a chat log snapshot shows that he's asked Meta AI to create a story like that before. However, asking the AI to create another story using "things my daughters love" delivers a response similar to history.

(Image credit: Meta)

In a Meta newsroom post, the company expanded on the new memory features for the AI that its CEO briefly highlighted in the Instagram channel. What Zuckerberg mentioned is likely the "greater level of personalization" detailed in this blog post. This capability is wrapped in the AI's memory function, as the AI will now deliver responses utilizing your "home location you’ve listed," Reels viewing history, and the fact that you may be married with a few kids.

Meta states its AI will use any shared, relevant information to offer an answer that should fit what you're looking for. This feature is rolling out today (Jan 27) on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram in the U.S. and Canada.

The post also reiterates the recent launch of Meta AI's "memory boost." Users can tell the AI specific things about themselves — like if they're vegan — and the AI will internalize it to reconfigure its future responses with that in mind. Memory boost is only functional in one-on-one chats with Meta AI and will not work in group chats.

It appears that this feature is rolling out more widely for users on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram in the U.S. and Canada.

Meta AI has slowly continued to deliver new features with a range of uses, like its ability to "see" your pictures. Sharing pictures with the AI provides a few editing options. Users can ask Meta AI to remove certain blemishes in a photo or they can ask it to alter anything about it using its generative AI tools. Moreover, taking a picture of food and submitting it to the AI can grant you its recipe if the AI can narrow it down.

A more fun update arrived via "Imagine Me," which lets users take a selfie, upload it to the AI, and let it turn them into anything they want.