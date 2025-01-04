Instead of getting a new Top Listener badge, a YouTube Music bug has you seeing double

What you need to know

A weird YouTube Music bug shows users' November Top Listener badges twice.

It's about time for the December Top Listener badges to be released, so this bug will likely be fixed when the real December badges come out.

Top Listener badges are a collectible and shareable way to showcase the artists you listen to the most.

Music streaming services in 2025 have to balance delivering high-quality audio and creating memorable experiences. Things like Spotify Wrapped or Apple Music Replay are shareable and engaging, and YouTube Music has something of its own with Top Listener badges. They're collectible badges awarded to people who listen to certain artists more than almost anyone else on the platform. However, YouTube Music subscribers are finding a strange bug that has them seeing double.

Top Listener badges for YouTube Music can be earned monthly, but users are seeing their November badges replicated in the app. 9to5Google was the first to spot this small bug, which took the place of December badges expected to be sent this week.

YouTube Music badges show what percentile of top listeners you landed in for a particular artist. To find them, you can tap your profile photo and press the Badges tab. A page will open showing all the badges you've earned. Chances are, you'll see old badges duplicated rather than a new December badge thanks to this strange bug.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Like features such as Spotify Wrapped or YouTube Music Recap, the monthly Top Listener badges are shareable. You can create an image card by tapping the three-dot menu on a badge and select Share, then Save image.

As 9to5Google notes, the bug may be corrected when the real Top Listener badges are sent to users for the month of December. YouTube Music sent out the November badges on Dec. 2, 2024, so the official December badges should be released soon.