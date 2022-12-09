How to customize the status bar on your Android phone

How we wish Android 13 had added more customizability to the status bar, but sadly, that was not the case. Although Google does not allow you to customize your status bar much, plenty of third-party developers have come up with free and premium apps that can do just that.

You don't want to go down the rabbit hole unassisted, especially if you're new to theming. To make things easier, we've gathered some of our favorite options to customize the status bar on your Android phone.

Dynamic Island for Android

One of Apple's most popular features of 2022 was the Dynamic Island, transforming an ugly notch into a creative expansion of notification bubbles. If you liked the aesthetic but aren't willing to make the switch to iOS just for it, this cool app is a fun solution. While there are many renditions of the app, we found Dynamic Island - NotiSave from GriceMobile works best.

The Dynamic Island app for Android allows you to "borrow" a similar feature from Apple and use it on your Android phone as well. You can customize your status bar by adding your own version of this floating notch by following a few simple steps.

How to customize the status bar with Dynamic Island - NotiSave

1. Download and install Dynamic Island - NotiSave on your phone.

2. Open Dynamic Island - NotiSave on your phone.

3. Enable the toggle labeled Turn On.

4. Give the app all the necessary permissions.

5. Select Notifications and then enable the toggle to Turn On those as well.

These are just the basic instructions. Make sure you take your time and browse through all the customizable options inside the app. You can adjust the size and location of the floating bubble, customize tap gestures for it, and more.

Although there are ads in-app, they aren't overwhelming. If they do bother you though, you can always upgrade to the premium version for $2.

Customized Color Status Bar for Android

Not digging the unsightly Dynamic Island vibe from the first option? NextGenSolution has developed just the thing you need. You can personalize your status bar without giving it a dramatic redesign with Customized Color Status Bar.

This free app allows you to customize the color of your status bar. But this isn't our basic color-changing app, oh no. You'll find plenty of creative options, including moving GIFs and customizable frames.

How to customize the status bar with Customized Color Status Bar

1. Download and install Customized Color Status Bar on your phone.

2. Open Customized Color Status Bar on your phone.

3. Turn on the toggle next to Enable Status Bar.

4. Give the app all the necessary permissions.

5. Enjoy configuring your status bar's looks by choosing one of the many options in the app.

PowerLine: Status Bar meters for Android

There aren't very many apps that allow you to customize the modules displayed within the status bar itself. One of the best options in this limited category is PowerLine: Status Bar meters. It is free to install, but the app's capabilities are limited to two custom modules on the free version.

If you want to add more than two custom widgets to your Android phone's status bar, it takes as little as $2 to purchase PowerLine: Status Bar meters. We suggest trying out the base version before spending your money. Using the app is pretty straightforward and the extensive level of customization is superb. It even allows you to add indicators such as a compass and your CPU usage.

How to customize the status bar with PowerLine: Status Bar meters

1. Download and install PowerLine: Status Bar meters on your phone.

2. Open PowerLine: Status Bar meters on your phone.

3. Give the app all the necessary permissions.

4. Tap the little plus sign in the bottom-right corner to add your custom status bar indicators.

Status Bar & Notch Custom Colo for Android

Status Bar & Notch Custom Colo is very similar to Customized Color Status Bar with one small exception. You can use this app to change the appearance of your phone's status bar by selecting one of the presets within the app. This includes solid hues, gradients, and patterns; but it also allows you to take things one step further.

With Status Bar & Notch Custom Colo, you can choose any image from your gallery and set it as the backdrop for your status bar. Although this is a free app from the get-go, you can only set a picture from your gallery as your status bar background three times a day. On top of that, many of the presets and patterns are also reserved for premium users.

How to customize the status bar with Status Bar & Notch Custom Colo

1. Download and install Status Bar & Notch Custom Colo on your phone.

2. Open Status Bar & Notch Custom Colo on your phone.

3. Give the app all the necessary permissions.

4. Switch on the toggle in the upper-right corner.

5. You might need to give the app some more permissions.

6. Choose any status bar preset or create a custom one.

Super Status Bar for Android

As mentioned earlier, not many apps allow you to configure the elements found in the status bar. Super Status Bar is another one of the few apps that lets you customize the indicators and elements of your phone's status bar. Again, this Android app has a free basic version that can be upgraded to the paid variant for a few more perks.

This app lets you add custom gestures such as adjusting the brightness or volume levels by swiping along the status bar. It also has other cool features such as different icon packs, colored backgrounds for the status bar, and extensively adjustable settings for hues and sizes. Unfortunately, you'll have to pay the upgrade fee to use most of these features.

How to customize the status bar with Super Status Bar

1. Download and install Super Status Bar - Customize on your phone.

2. Open Super Status Bar - Customize on your phone.

3. Give the app all the necessary permissions.

4. Press the START button.

5. You might need to give the app some more permissions.

6. Select every option to see what it adds to your phone's status bar and customize it.