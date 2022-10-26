How to set up Voice Message Transcription on the Pixel 7 and other Android phones

When Google launched the Pixel 7, it announced a bunch of AI features alongside the phone. What are those features is Voice Message Transcription, which automatically transcribes audio messages sent through the Google messages app. It's a useful feature for moments when you're unable to listen to the actual audio message. It displays a transcript of the message above the audio clip that you can collapse and expand.



The feature may have launched alongside the Pixel 7, but it's also available on select other smartphones as well. This article will explain how you can set up Voice Message Transcription and which phones support the new feature.

How to set up Voice Message Transcription

1. Open Google Messages and navigate to Message settings.

2. If your phone supports it, you'll see an option for Voice Message Transcription. Select this option.

3. Toggle the option on if it already isn't.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Now when you receive an audio message, you'll automatically receive a transcription of the audio along with it. It will be hidden by default, but you can view the text by tapping it and collapse it by tapping "Hide." Hitting the settings cog in the corner will also allow you to toggle the feature on or off if you no longer wish to receive transcripts.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Which phones support Voice Message Transcription?

The feature was originally launched as a Pixel 7 exclusive. However, Google later announced that the feature is also available on some of the best Android phones. These are the devices so far that Google says support the feature:

Google Pixel 7/7 Pro

Google Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Are audio transcripts secure?

Google assures that the audio messages are not sent to the company and that they are processed on-device, so you can be sure that voice message transcripts are secure.