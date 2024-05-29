It's time to bid farewell to Business Profile chat on Google Maps and Search

What you need to know

Google is shutting down its Business Messages features, which allowed users to chat with businesses via Search or Maps.

The shutdown will happen in two phases, starting July 15, users can't send new chats to businesses and businesses will stop receiving texts from July 31.

Customers can still contact businesses through other modes like phone call, emails or through their websites listed on the Business Profiles.

On Tuesday (May 28), Google announced that it will shut down the Business Messages feature on Google Maps and Search. This feature allowed users to chat directly with businesses through their profiles. Businesses could respond to users either themselves or via a chatbot.

The tech giant emailed several business owners, saying they will not be able to receive messages from their Google Business profile starting July 31.

"We acknowledge this may be difficult news—as we continually improve our tools, we occasionally have to make difficult decisions that may impact the businesses and partners we work with," Google said in the email.

The removal of Business Messages means users can no longer initiate quick chats with businesses they find on Maps and Search. This feature could negatively impact communication, as instant conversations will no longer be accessible. Google says users can still reach out to establishments via calls or emails.

On the user's end, beginning July 15, customers won't be able to start new chat conversations with your business from Google. And people in existing chat conversations will be notified about the feature phaseout.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

The company assures that customers can still find and contact businesses through Google Search and Maps through website links, business descriptions, photos, and anything else shared on the existing Business Profile.

"It's important to us that Google remains a helpful partner as you manage your business, and we remain committed to this mission," Google added.

Why Google chose such a route with the Business Messages feature remains a mystery. The Google Maps Messaging button launched in 2017 and was called "Google My Business Chat." The messaging button would launch the phone's SMS app or a Google Allo (remember this?) chat box.

Earlier this year, Google shut down websites created with Google Business Profiles. Asking business owners to redirect all their websites to their respective Business Profiles.