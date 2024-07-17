Google Search's annotation experiment is going away soon

What you need to know

Google is wrapping up the "Notes" experiment, where users could add personal notes to search results.

The feature allowed users to enrich search results with additional information, visible to others.

Launched last November to a small group, the feature didn't gain enough traction for a wider release and will be discontinued in late July.

Google is wrapping up an experiment it started a few months ago where you are able to add your own unique notes to search results.

The annotation feature acted like a simple crowdsourced knowledge base on top of search results. It allowed users to add extra information to specific webpages. These added insights, called "Notes," were visible to other searchers, helping them find better information.

Started with a limited group of users last November, the feature didn't seem to gain enough popularity for a wider release. According to 9to5Google, this experimental feature will be discontinued in late July.

Google reiterates that Search Labs is a space for bold experiments with the search experience and admits that not all these trials will lead to a broader rollout, as per the report.

"We’re excited to continue testing new ways to connect people to authentic, relatable voices and look forward to bringing some of our learnings from Notes into future product experiences," a Google representative told 9to5.

In its statement, Google recognized users' interest in sharing knowledge with each other based on their own research. The Notes experiment was a trial to support this on the Search platform.

Google Search Labs operates as a testing ground for various experiments. New features are regularly introduced, while some are eventually phased out. So, ending Notes is just part of Google's ongoing process of trying out and refining ideas.

Or ditching them altogether.

If you're curious about the Notes experiment, there's still a chance to check it out. The feature will be available until the end of July. You can access it through the Search Labs portal.

If you were part of the experiment, you can view and download your notes until the end of the month. Google Takeout will let you download your contributions until the end of August.