Pixel Weather app introduces immersive vibration feature

What you need to know

Google's Pixel Weather app exclusive for Pixel phones is getting a handy new feature.

It now has immersive vibrations feature that syncs with current weather conditions and plays audio effects as well.

Basically, it vibrates your Pixel phone accoriding to weather, and the feature should reach all Pixel phones in the coming days or weeks.

Pixel Weather app is gaining a handy feature that vibrates the phone according to the weather conditions.

The latest Pixel Weather app already offers great weather animations on Pixel phones. According to Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), the app will now have an immersive weather vibrations feature that syncs with the animations and weather conditions and plays relevant audio effects.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The feature is live on the Pixel Weather app and on Pixel phones with the app bearing 1.0.20240910.678970266.release version and is noted to be a server-side update.

If you are a Pixel phone user, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, head over to your avatar on the Pixel weather app and check for the “Immersive weather vibrations” option right under the AI weather report setting (as seen in the shared screenshot).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Users can enable or turn the feature off as they prefer. The publication further notes that the new vibrations include various weather patterns comprising drizzle, heavy rain, snow, scatter showers, and thunderstorms, amongst other similar features. Alongside those animations, users can experience their phone vibrating according to these weather conditions, providing an immersive experience.

It is still unclear whether enabling this feature will affect the battery or be negligible. Since it is a gradual rollout, all Pixel phone users might have to wait a couple of more days to use the feature and check their battery life. We've already seen it go live on some of our phones, and the effect is quite nice, particularly in rainy Seattle, which causes the phone to produce a subtle haptic feedback that mimics the rain falling on the screen.

The new Pixel Weather app uses #Gemini Nano to generate custom summaries #Pixel9 #MadebyGoogle - YouTube Watch On

Although the Pixel Weather app was launched as a Pixel 9 series exclusive, it later was rolled out to older Google phones, from Pixel 6 and above. It offers a new UI, widgets, customization features, and an all-new AI-based weather summary alongside a bunch of other useful features.