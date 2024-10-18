Google Meet app's original version is officially gone for good

What you need to know

The original Google Meet app is officially done on Android devices.

A pop-up now encourages users to download the latest version with new features like reactions and direct calling.

The original app has been removed from the Play Store, so no one can download it or find info about it anymore.

The original Google Meet app has reportedly stopped working on Android smartphones once and for all.

The original Google Meet app, which was once Hangouts Meet, debuted in April 2020. In 2022, Google switched the Duo app over to the Meet name as well. To keep things clear, the company labeled the first version as "original" and shifted focus to the newer Meet, which attracted a larger user crowd.

However, with two Google Meet apps in play, things got a bit messy. So, Google sent out alerts to users of the original app, encouraging them to uninstall it and switch over to the Meet that used to be Duo.

Having provided users with ample time to get used to the change, Google has chosen to sunset the original Meet app. Former users will be directed to download the rebranded Meet that evolved from Duo.

According to 9to5Google, the original Meet app is now officially out of service. Users are greeted with a prompt to download the latest version. A pop-up in the old app points them to the new Meet, showcasing fun features like reactions and the ability to call other Meet users.

Android Central can also confirm that Google has taken the initiative to yank the original Meet app from the Play Store, so users can no longer download it or find any info about it.

Considering the new app has hit over 5 billion downloads, it makes total sense to retire the older one that only reached 500 million.

On top of that, ditching the original Meet app is a no-brainer for Google since it's all in on making the newer, more popular version even better.