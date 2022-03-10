Google is pausing Play Store payments for users in Russia — here’s why

What you need to know

Google is pausing Play Store’s billing system for users in Russia.

Android users in Russia will no longer be able to purchase apps and games or make subscription payments.

Free apps and games, however, will continue to be available for download.

Google has announced that it will be pausing its Play Store billing system for users in Russia due to a “payment system disruption.” This means users in the country will soon lose the ability to purchase apps and games from the Play Store on the best Android phones and tablets. Additionally, they will also not be able to make subscription payments or any in-app purchases.

However, Google has clarified that free apps and games on the Play Store will remain available for download. Users can also continue accessing apps and games that they have already purchased and downloaded.

Subscriptions, on the other hand, will continue until the end of the then-current billing period. While subscriptions will not be renewed during the pause, Google will honor existing subscription billing grace periods.

Google has sent emails to devs telling them that they are pausing Google Play's billing system for users in Russia in the coming days. Users won't be able to buy apps and games, make payment subscriptions, or conduct in-app purchases of digital goods using Google Pay in Russia. pic.twitter.com/SLjuI0ybvZMarch 10, 2022 See more

Google is giving developers the option to extend the grace period for existing subscribers to access content after their billing period ends for up to 30 days. Developers can make this change from the Play Console. Alternatively, developers can choose to defer a user’s renewal for as long as one year with the Google Play Developer API. Users will retain “full access to the content” and will not be charged during the deferral period.

Developers with apps that “offer a critical service to users that keeps them safe and provides access to information” have the option to offer their apps for free or remove the paid subscription during the pause.

The pause will not affect the Google Play payments policy and nor will there be any changes to how developers can publish or update their apps.