Google Home for Web getting camera history and clip editor in new update

What You Need to Know

Users will be able to access their camera's history from the web, which has been optimized for mouse and keyboard.

The ability to create custom clips and download them is now available.

Users can opt-in to Public Preview to test out new features.

Google Home for Web just got a lot more comprehensive as part of a new update. Announced by the tech giant on Wednesday, many requested features are making their way to the web. In particular, users will be able to view full histories and create custom clips.

Per the company, over the next several days, home.google.com will now allow users to take advantage of having access to a larger screen. The newly updated experience, which has been optimized for use with a traditional mouse and keyboard, will allow users to access their entire camera history. From there, users can view specific events and timelines or search for specific dates and times to review. It’s important to note that a Nest Aware Plus subscription will be required for 24/7 playback on the web as it is required on the app.

Another noteworthy feature rolling out is the ability to create custom clips. Users will be able to designate the duration of the clip on the web by using the added clip editor. Additionally, previous events can be trimmed via the Home app. Nest Aware Plus subscribers can go a step further and export those clips as downloadable files to then be shared or saved.

The last – and potentially biggest – update is the ability for users to participate in a version of Public Preview for the web. This will allow users to sample features before they become widely available to the public. Interested users can opt in here, per the company.

Some unique features available in the preview include a script editor for home automation, garage door detection, and expanded first-generation camera support. In the first feature, users can see, create, delete, or deactivate scripted automation via home.google.com.

Garage door detection, available only to Nest Aware subscribers, will notify users if they happen to leave their garage door open. The feature uses “advanced AI-powered image detection and improved built-in on-device intelligence” to help users keep their homes secure. Finally, first-generation Nest Cam indoor or outdoor users can use a new camera history experience in the Google Home app as part of the public preview.

Overall, Google Home continues to demonstrate why it is a must-have for those who want to make their homes smart.