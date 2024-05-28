Google's Find My Device tipped to gain extra layer of user security

What you need to know

A notable tipster dove into the latest Find My Device app version to discover a new biometric security option for users.

To bolster a user's personal security, the feature might work in tandem with the "don't ask again" box for the basic Google account sign-in.

Google teased "Remote Lock" for Find My Device at I/O, stating users can remotely close off their devices with their phone number and a security challenge.

As Google continues to expand its new Find My Device network to more users, plans to strengthen its security appear.

As spotted by AssembleDebug in conjunction with Android Authority, the app's code spills an extra biometric security layer. From the app's latest version, the biometric option was produced on the same page asking for your Google account credentials.

When enabled, users should be able to sign in quickly using their fingerprints.

This will likely give users more peace of mind when toggling the "don't ask again" option when using their Google account password. It's suspected that the two will work in tandem as users can leave their credentials saved on their devices backed with an extra layer that verifies their identity.

It's unclear when Google plans to roll out its biometric security layer in the Find My Device app. However, the tipster thinks it could happen when the network is more "commonplace."

AssembleDebug was then able to produce Google's planned "Remote Lock" function for the network's app. Produced thanks to a recent Play Services update, the feature's framework appeared, but without any proper functionality.

Google teased Remote Lock during I/O 2024, stating users can lock their phones down by using their phone number and completing a security challenge. We're not expecting this until "later this year," following Play Services to enable it properly.

Regarding a more common network, Google started rolling Find My Device out to more users earlier in May. Shortly before I/O 2024, folks in Japan and the U.K. spotted the new network appearing on their device. Moreover, even more users in the U.S. started noticing the app appear updated on their phones. The network's expansion was joined by an extended cast of devices ready to support its functionality.

We started noticing its availability on the Pixel 8 while picking it up on the Moto Razr Plus.

One thing to note is that Google's Pixel series can be located without power or when the device is shut down. Other devices, like Moto's foldable, are notably missing that bit of information when reading through the network's description for device operations.