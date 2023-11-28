Google Drive users are frustrated over missing files and data

What you need to know

Users have started reporting their data is missing from Google's Drive cloud storage.

While some files are missing, others have stated data is missing from files created, reverting them to a state that is several years old.

Google states this issue is affecting a "limited number" of desktop Drive users, however, some have not reported using Drive on a PC.

Cloud storage isn't absolute, and several users are reporting an unfortunate experience with Google Drive and their files.

Quite a lengthy thread on Google's Support forums contains several reports from users who have experienced missing files in Drive (via 9to5Google). The original poster stated their Drive cloud storage is missing files, sending them back seven months to whatever saved items they had in May 2023.

Further digging highlights "activity doesn't show any changes" and "No files were deleted manually, so no files in Trash."

Another user reported that a Google Sheets file saved in Drive is now missing four years' worth of information. The user created the sheet in 2016, and the latest cloud storage problems are only providing data until 2019. The file's version history wrongfully states that January 2019 was the last recorded date and that the user is observing its "current version."

Problems like this continue for many users as they become vocal about not having a locally stored version of their missing files and data. Some users are being set back a few years, while others are missing a few months' worth.

Regarding the first report, the user contacted a member of Google's South Korean Support who attempted to enact a recovery program, but it failed.

A Google community manager has officially replied to the thread, stating the issue impacts a "limited subset of Drive for desktop users." It's been advised that users should not alter their root folder in Drive (DriveFS) and you should also not click "Disconnect Account."

However, despite the official notice, the problems' occurrence still doesn't appear defined. While some users have encountered the problem on a computer, others did not, likely utilizing the Drive app on an Android phone or other mobile device.

Android Central has reached out to Google for more information regarding this problem and will update accordingly.