Google Workspace expands generative AI testing to more users

What you need to know

Google has announced broader availability of its Workspace AI tools.

The expanded trusted tester program is still limited to U.S. consumers, though.

Google is expected to expand the generative AI to more languages and countries in the future.

Google's generative AI in Workspace is a step closer to general availability as the company expanded its program that allows early adopters to toy around with the new tool, though it's limited in the United States for the time being.

In a tweet announcing the expansion, Google said that its trusted tester program for generative AI capabilities has grown more than tenfold since its launch in March. The tools are accessible on Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Meet, and Chat.

We’re excited to expand our trusted tester program for #GenAI capabilities by more than 10X today. 🚀 We encourage new users to post about your experience and tag us with your feedback. ↓ https://t.co/0VPbhLziA0May 4, 2023 See more

The Workspace AI tools remain exclusive to U.S. consumers, though, and it'll be quite a while before we see them spread to more countries and in more languages. It's always best to keep an eye on official announcements from Google and their product roadmap for any updates on this matter.

Google has been investing heavily in AI research and development in response to Microsoft's Bing Chat, which is powered by GPT-4. In Google Docs, for example, the AI works by using a large language model (LLM) trained on a massive dataset to generate text.

One use case in which Docs' generative AI skills may prove useful is writing a job description. The LLM is able to generate a draft that is specific to the job you are hiring for. You can get started with any writing task just by clicking the "Help me write" button.

In Gmail, you can use generative AI to convert meeting notes into email, for instance. If you have an idea for an email but aren't sure how to start, you can also have the AI tool write a draft for you. And if you're not sure if your email is clear and concise, Gmail's AI can help.

The search giant has not announced a specific date for when it will release Workspace AI to everyone. However, the company did say that it is currently iterating and polishing the feature with a limited group of users before eventually making it available to all users.