An 'ongoing' Gmail problem hits Workspace users with email delays

Gmail is experiencing a severe problem for its Workspace customers as of Thursday. According to Google's Workspace status dashboard, customers may see a delay in sending emails. However, the engineering team is aware and has started to work on a fix.

Google states it has started "mitigation work" to stem the bleeding. However, the company doesn't have an ETA for when users can expect such measures to be implemented.

Problems began on Thursday morning at 8:30 am PT, and Google provided the latest update at 11:15 am PT, saying that its engineers "have taken a few mitigation steps at the highest priority and are actively validating the results." Until then, we will just have to hold tight as the company takes care of the issue.

Currently, Google's latest status update states Workspace customers can try resending their emails if nothing has gone through or if they're taking too long. The problem remains that emails are experiencing delays by a few minutes before being sent.

This is a developing story, and we will update it accordingly.