Samsung's powerful AI photo-editing tool comes to more Galaxy phones

Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X app is back for several Galaxy phones, including the flagship series and foldables. Users would be able to download the app through their Galaxy Store.

The Galaxy Enhance-X app is an AI-powered photo editing app launched by Samsung last year. Shortly after its launch in 2022, the app was surprisingly pulled and later relaunched as a beta for the Galaxy S23 series.

In a new press release, the Korean tech giant stated that it is officially bringing the Galaxy Enhance-X app to devices like the Galaxy S23, S22, S21, S21 FE, S20, S20 FE, Note 20, Fold 4, Flip 4, Fold 3, Flip 3, Fold 2, Flip-5G, and Flip-LTE. Users across these devices can head to their Galaxy Store and install the latest AI-powered photo editing app version.

The mentioned devices, however, must be on the latest One UI 5.1 (or higher) to take full advantage of the Galaxy Enhance-X app. Since it is an official version and out of beta, Samsung notes that it has taken feedback from beta users and has fixed many issues in the new version.

In addition to fixing issues, the Galaxy Enhance-X app also gets new features. It now supports restoring old photos with generative AI. Samsung assures that it can restore "blurry or damaged photos," making it seem like the original pictures were retaken.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

It also claims to bring back details on the face as well as facial expressions, which seemingly aren't captured in the original blurry image.

Further, there is a new Lens Distortion Correction feature. As the name implies, it corrects the distorted picture (as seen below), typically a result of images captured using a wide-angle lens on your Galaxy phone, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

(Image credit: Samsung)

According to a community post, new versions of the app will include additional features, such as the ability to scan documents to make text clearer. Additionally, the Galaxy Enhance-X app users can also expect a few new features related to video capture.

The app will be available for mid-range phones and tablets at a later date.