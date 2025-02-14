Duolingo's Duo the Owl and other characters are being taken out, one by one

What you need to know

Duolingo's owl mascot is dead, and the company seems to be desperately looking for the culprit.

The company has been posting on all its social media accounts dropping hints on what caused the Owl's death.

Recently, it took to X to announce that all its characters have faced similar deaths, pointing to an impending social media stint.

The language-learning app Duolingo announced on X earlier this week that its fun Owl mascot has died, and the cause of the bird's death is still under investigation.

In the post, the company stated that the authorities are currently investigating the cause and that it's cooperating with them. It also added, "We're aware he had many enemies, but we kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him."

It jokingly pointed at the Duolingo users, who could be the reason behind the bird's passing. "Tbh (to be honest), he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know."

In the midst of all this, the company didn't miss a beat to ask users to subscribe to Duolingo Max as a memory of the beloved bird.

While we feel that this hints at another collaboration or rebranding, the brand also took a moment to mention Dua Lipa at the end of the statement. It could also be because they have similar-sounding names and have frequently posted videos showing the two as a couple.

In a fun TikTok video, Duolingo's other characters, Lily and Zari, were seen carrying the owl's coffin around the office and then to a pickup truck that took the bird away.

In a follow-up tweet, the company posted a video of the bird being hit by a Telsa Cybertruck, the owl passing through different realms of the universe, and a reward for whoever can identify the driver.

UPDATE: Reward for whoever can identify the driver. Please post any leads on Twitter. Thank you for your patience with us during these trying times. #Ripduo pic.twitter.com/zv8QxtNh9EFebruary 12, 2025

As the suspense to uncover the culprits keeps mounting, Duolingo took to X on Feb. 13 to announce that all its characters are now dead, with a caption stating that it "believes in transparency and wanted to share this heartbreaking update. We are investigating and want to keep all informed."

Duolingo's profile picture has been updated to a dead owl, so we aren't sure where the company is going with all these 'deaths.' In another follow-up video posted this morning (Feb. 14), Duolingo reveals the reason other mascots from the office have died but nothing about the owl. Watch below.