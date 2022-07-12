Chromecast with Google TV's new update brings 4K HDR playback support for some apps

What you need to know

Chromecast with Google TV gets its first firmware update this year.

The new firmware release comes seven months after the last release.

The latest update brings several improvements and bug fixes.

After a recent personalized screensaver rolled out to Chromecast with Google TV, the search giant has rolled out a new firmware update this week. The new update is said to help some apps with platform improvements, performance improvements, and bug fixes. The latest update comes as a follow-up update released seven months ago.

The latest build, QTS1.220504.008 version, spotted by 9to5Google, is still said to be on Android 10. However, it seems to be pushed away from the October 2021 security patch to May 2022 security level. The report further mentions the three significant changes one of the best streaming device owners can expect with the update.

The platform improvements are available with the new update that could help some apps. Like streaming apps, for instance, get 4K HDR video playback support next to DRM video playback. There are additional improvements that users can see in terms of connectivity options with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Besides, there are regular bug fixes in addition to performance improvements.

9to5Google also indicates that it's an OTA release bearing 140MB in size. It also comes next to the new remote firmware, running the 26.0 version. The new build is a notable update to Chromecast with Google TV on a firmware level. However, it didn't stop the search giant from bringing other significant updates to the user interface on the Google TV platform.

As suggested, Google announced it was bringing personalized screensavers out to Google TV devices in the U.S. last month. These screensavers were first introduced to the Google TV dongle last year. A recent Google TV app update has also hinted at a new feature that makes setting up a new Google TV seamless. The new feature reportedly functions by using additional devices with apps and logins linked to your Google Account.