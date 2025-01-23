Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 gets its hands dirty fixing a slew of performance issues

What you need to know

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 is here, offering a preview of the significant improvements and new features arriving with the upcoming March Feature Drop.

A key highlight is the resolution of an issue that caused unexpected device restarts during phone calls.

As always, the update focuses on improving overall system performance and stability through various bug fixes.

Google has rolled out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3, marking a big step toward the upcoming Pixel Feature Drop set for March. This update takes on a bunch of nagging issues across Pixel devices.

The latest release includes the January 2025 security patches and has build number BP11.241210.004, as per a post on Reddit. It’s meant to smooth things out with bug fixes and performance boosts.

Eligible users can now get a sneak peek at the upgrades heading to their devices with this beta.

The latest beta is ready for a whole bunch of Pixel phones, including the newest Pixel 9 series and everything back to the Pixel 6. So, if you've got a Pixel 6, 7, 8, or 9, and you're feeling adventurous, you can give this beta a whirl.

While this update fixes a bunch of bugs, the big news is it stops those annoying random restarts when you're on a call.

Here's a rundown of some of the major fixes in this update:

Fixed issues that could cause a device to restart when making a phone call. (Issue #379051274, Issue #390594506)

Fixed an issue where trying to resume an app from the app overview would return to the home screen instead. (Issue #385017194)

Fixed issues where the language picker menu (accessed by long-pressing the spacebar) changed the window, which caused the IME to hide in apps that had set their softInputMode to STATE_ALWAYS_HIDDEN. (Issue #388201594, Issue #386972825)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a clicking sound in the background while recording video. (Issue #385998260)

Fixed an issue that caused wireless charging to stop functioning in some cases. (Issue #379301921)

Fixed an issue that could cause devices to crash after starting an exercise on a connected Wear OS device.

Fixed an issue with null pointer exceptions that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.

Fixed an issue that caused the Android Beta Feedback app to crash sometimes when submitting a bug report.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

For those already in the beta program, the update should pop up in your settings. Just head to Settings > System > Software updates > System update to check it out.

QPRs are like mini-Android updates that happen every few months. Instead of waiting for a huge Android version like 16, Google uses QPRs to sneak in new features, fix bugs, and generally make your phone smoother.

If you want to leave the Android 15 beta program, you'll have a chance when the March Feature Drop rolls around.