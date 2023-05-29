Android 14 Beta 2.1 is reportedly crashing the Google Camera app on Pixels

What you need to know

The latest Android 14 Beta 2.1 build is causing freezing and crashing problems for the Google Camera app.

The freezing occurs whenever a user swaps their camera app over to the ultrawide-angled lens.

Allegedly, swapping over to portrait mode and then back to standard upon entering the app solves the freezing and crashing.

Google's most recently pushed Android 14 beta build is apparently causing some problems for users interested in snapping some photos.

As spotted by Android Police, the latest Android 14 Beta 2.1 build is causing the Google Camera app to freeze for owners of Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices. Taking a deeper look, the freezing persists whenever a user tries to swap the camera lens of the aforementioned devices to the ultrawide-angled lens.

In conjunction with freezing, the app has also been crashing. If a user somehow managed to avoid the freeze and then swapped to the app's recording mode, the app would crash and display a message which reads, "Something went wrong. Part of last video may not have saved."

Curiously, if a user hops into their recording mode when entering the Camera app, the program will not crash even if they switched between its main and ultrawide lenses.

Also, users participating in the Android 14 Beta 2.1 have been prompted to download a 300MB or more patch for the Google Camera app. Though, this hasn't exactly solved any of the problems so, perhaps, this patch is an unrelated one. However, Android Police did discover a potential workaround for the freezing and crashing. The publication states upon entering the Camera app, swap over to portrait mode and then back to standard. Users should be able to switch between their primary and ultrawide lenses without much of an issue.

Or, if you're quick, you could also snap a photo as soon as the app opens. This has also turned up some positive results with the app's buggy state in the latest beta build.

Furthermore, a thread has appeared on IssueTracker where a user with a Pixel 6a has reported encountering crashes with the Google Camera app on the latest beta build, as well. A member of Google has responded to the thread so it looks like the crashing issues are at least on their radar at the moment.

The Camera app saw an issue previously as the early May Beta 2 build brought in an absolute ton of bug fixes to Pixel devices. The fix implemented was aimed at solving an issue users encountered which saw an odd green-colored shade placed over a recently taken app whenever it was selected from the app's thumbnail preview in the bottom corner.

On the other hand, Google pushed its latest Android 14 Beta 2.1 build to those enrolled just last week. The latest test ushered in several bug fixes related to the Android system and app stability. There was another bug fix included which should solve some users encountering problems when attempting to opt out of the Android 14 beta program. Some users weren't able to complete their device setup.