What you need to know

Canada gets a dedicated federal Artificial Intelligence minister, marking the creation of this new division as part of the innovation portfolio.

Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed journalist Evan Solomon to lead this division

Marking the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence and how it impacts all sectors of society.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed former broadcast journalist Evan Solomon as the new federal Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Minister. This makes him Canada's first federal AI minister (as reported by the Canadian Press).

By creating this new division in his cabinet, he will solely be responsible for overseeing the steadfast growth in the sector and its integration into the country's economy.

Since 2022, the Canadian government has been talking about AI and even introduced bills, like the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), which was the most comprehensive bill that detailed a national AI framework, but none of these bills have gone to become laws yet.

As of now, Solomon's specific mandates have not been made public. However, according to the National Post, Solomon's responsibilities would likely focus on three main items: "re-igniting Canada’s technology sector, updating its framework policies to deal with a wide range of digital issues, including finding the balance between economic growth and security and privacy concerns, and improving the federal government’s efforts to make better use of digital technology."

The appointment of a dedicated Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation could be a step in the right direction. To note, the Ministry of Innovation has been part of the country for many years; however, it now has an AI sub-section.

It is also important to note that Prime Minister Carney's ties to the U.K. and the E.U., and the E.U.'s approach to tech regulation with the Digital Markets Act, might influence Canada's AI legislative direction.

Canada might take a page from the EU's notebook for some of its principles with tech innovation and addressing the risks beforehand.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is also important that earlier this year, President Trump appointed venture capitalist David Sacks the first-ever artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency czar. While other countries like France and the UAE also have ministers tending to AI within broader portfolios.