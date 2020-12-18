New and improved Fitbit Versa 3 Oldie, but a goodie Apple Watch Series 3 If you were a fan of the previous Versa models, you'll love the Fitbit Versa 3. It offers many of the perks you've been patiently waiting for. Some of the key features include built-in GPS, longer battery life, improved heart rate technology, a built-in mic/speaker, and so much more. $199 at Amazon Pros GPS, HRM, NFC

Active Zone Minutes

Six days of battery life

Google Assistant & Alexa built-in

Mic/speaker Cons Lacks cellular connectivity

More expensive The Apple Watch Series 3 is quite a bit older than the Fitbit Versa 3, but it still has a lot to offer. Not to mention that it's more affordable, too. You'll have built-in GPS, health and fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, excellent app support, and optional cellular connectivity. $169 at Amazon Pros GPS, HRM, NFC

Activity/sleep tracking

Optional cellular connectivity

Two size options

Affordable price tag Cons No blood oxygen tracking

Short battery life

Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 3 How do they compare?

If you're in the market for a wearable, you'll have a wide array of options, including the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Fitbit Versa 3. Those who want the best Android smartwatch out there will more than likely prefer the Fitbit Versa 3. On the other hand, if you're an iPhone user, there are many reasons to consider buying the Apple Watch Series 3.

While the OS plays a critical role in your decision, other key factors will come into play as well. Do you want the new model with advanced technology and upgrades? If so, you can't go wrong with the Fitbit Versa 3. If you don't mind an older model for the sake of saving a few bucks, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a solid choice for iPhone users.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is affordable and efficient

It can be challenging to keep up with all of the different Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 3 just had its third birthday, so it's not one of the newer models on the market right now. The plus side is that it's available at a discounted price due to being an older model, so it's a great option for budget shoppers. You'll also appreciate having two size options: 38mm and 42mm. You can also choose whether you want a Silver or a Space Gray aluminum case.

You'll have all of the essential smartwatch features, like onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, music storage, 5 ATM water resistance, and mobile payments. Historically, Apple Watches have never been great when it comes to battery life. While you can usually squeeze 18 hours of battery life out of it, you can plan to charge it daily.

Apple Watch Series 3 Fitbit Versa 3 Dimensions 38.6x33.3x11.4mm 40x40x12mm Display 1.5-inch OLED, 340x272 1.58-inch AMOLED, 336x336 Sensors HRM, barometric altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor HRM, gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer, altimeter, SpO2, ambient light sensor Water resistance Up to 50m Up to 50m Notifications ✔️ ✔️ Built-in GPS ✔️ ✔️ NFC payments ✔️ ✔️ Sleep tracking ✔️ ✔️ Optional cellular ✔️ ❌

One perk that the Apple Watch Series 3 offers is optional cellular connectivity. Keep in mind that the price goes up when you opt for this feature. If you're always on the go and want your smartwatch to keep you connected at all times, it might be a worthwhile perk. This feature isn't available on the Fitbit Versa 3, so it's the one advantage the Apple Watch Series 3 has over its competitor.

While newer models, like the Apple Watch Series 6, offer advanced health features such as an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor and blood oxygen monitoring, things are a bit more basic on the Series 3. You won't have access to either of these, but you will have all day-heart rate monitoring.

The Apple Watch Series 3 offers an FDA-approved irregular heart rhythm notification.

It may not have ECG, but the Apple Watch Series 3 offers an FDA-approved irregular heart rhythm notification. This means that your watch will always be monitoring your heart rate in the background. You'll receive a notification if any irregularities are detected, which could be a sign of a heart condition called atrial fibrillation (AFib).

The Fitbit Versa 3 is loaded with fitness perks

If you want a smartwatch that is overflowing with health and fitness features, you'll love what the Fitbit Versa 3 brings to the table. If you're familiar with the previous models, you'll be relieved to learn that you still have the same core features that make these watches so great. If you need a refresher, the Fitbit Versa 3 comes with 20+ goal-based exercise modes, heart-rate tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, female health tracking, and Fitbit Pay. In addition to Amazon Alexa, you'll also have Google Assistant. Both of these features work flawlessly thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker.

You'll have improved battery life on this new model as well. You can expect about 6 days of battery life with typical use. Even when your smartwatch does die, the fast charging feature will prove useful. You can put your Fitbit Versa 3 on the charger and get a full day of battery life in about 12 minutes.

Compared to its predecessor, you'll notice the Fitbit Versa 3 maintains the company's signature squircle design. This model offers a bigger display area, softer lines, improved comfort, and increased responsiveness. The 40mm aluminum case comes in Midnight/Soft Gold, Black/Black, and Pink Clay/Soft Gold.

The Fitbit Versa 3's new infinity bands are designed for better flexibility and comfort.

The company has also changed the band system. The Fitbit Versa 3's new infinity bands are designed for better flexibility and comfort. It's easy to swap them out for new ones, too. Unfortunately, previous Versa bands are not compatible with this new system. You don't have to worry as there are plenty of affordable Fitbit Versa 3 bands to choose from.

Some new perks are available on these models, which make your experience even more enjoyable. Let's start with the Active Zone Minutes feature, which Fitbit released earlier this year. Your watch will alert you when you reach your personalized target heart rate zone during an activity. You'll also have improved heart-rate monitoring with the new PurePulse 2.0 technology. The company says this is the most advanced heart rate technology on a wearable device. This feature also gives you high and low heart rate alerts. We can't forget to mention the SpO2 sensor for monitoring your blood oxygen levels.

The Versa 2 came with Amazon Alexa built-in, which is also available on the Versa 3. This model also comes with Google Assistant, which is a nice addition. No matter which voice assistant you prefer to use, the built-in mic/speaker makes it easy to use. The mic/speaker also comes in handy when you want to take a quick Bluetooth call on your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 3 Which should you buy?

Ultimately, your decision will come down to a few important factors. Naturally, iPhone users will have a better experience with an Apple Watch, especially when navigating apps and notifications. It's also worth noting that Android phones aren't compatible with Apple Watches, so that might narrow things down rather quickly for some users.

Aside from those considerations, you'll also want to think about what type of experience you want from your watch. If you want a wearable that keeps them in the loop with cellular connectivity, the Apple Watch Series 3 is an ideal choice. It's also the cheaper option, which is useful if you're on a budget.

However, if you don't mind spending a bit more and you're not worried about having cellular connectivity on your watch, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a newer and better option. You'll have advanced health and fitness tracking, improved heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and 6 days of battery life.

