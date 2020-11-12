Apple TV app now available on PlayStation Network ahead of PS5 launch

What you need to know
- You can now download the Apple TV app on PlayStation.
- The app is available on the PlayStation Network on PS4.
- It also means the app will be available for PS5 from launch.
The Apple TV app is now available to download on the PlayStation Network ahead of the PS5 launch today.
As noted by Sigmund Judge:
Judge notes that the PlayStation version of the app "may be the best version of the TV app as far as performance goes", describing it as "blazing fast". The app also supports Remote Play.
Sony announced back in October that Apple TV would be available for PS5 on Day 1, alongside a host of other streaming services including Disney+, Netflix, Twitch, and YouTube. As Judge notes, the app is available globally from the PlayStation Network on PS4 ahead of today's PS5 launch.
Sony's new PS5 comes out today, November 12, in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. It will roll out to the rest of the world next week on November 19. The PS5 costs $499, whilst the PS5 Digital Edition will be $399.
The new app is also a chance for Apple to put its Apple TV+ streaming platform in the home of millions of potential new users. It will also allow PlayStation users to enjoy all of their already-purchased iTunes content, including movies and TV shows.
Apple TV+ boasts a library of steadily-growing original content, including WWII thriller Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, and the smash-hit comedy series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis.
With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S coming out earlier this week, Apple TV is also available to download on the Xbox Series X and Series S.
