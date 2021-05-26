OK, before I get into this, I'm aware that the idea of Google making a kids mode for Wear OS seems like a bit crazy considering the platform has been stale for years now — but with a refresh on the horizon, the idea isn't as far fetched as it once was. Google has been making a more significant push in building out parental features with Family Link, and gaining new features and adding new products like Kids Space for tablets — so why not continue that expansion into Wear OS? Last Fall, when Apple announced Family Setup for Apple Watch, I began hoping that Google or Samsung would soon follow suit. If you're unfamiliar with Family Setup, it makes an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity capable of operating independently from an iPhone, making it an excellent option for families who may not be able to afford an iPhone for their child, or whose child may not be responsible enough to entrust with such a device.

Family Link is already primed to handle many of the features I'd want for managing my childs wearable.

When an Apple Watch is in this mode, it can make phone calls, messages, track activity, and carry out many more of the watch's features, and the parent can monitor the child's usage. Many of these features are already a part of Family Link for the same great Android phones for kids; they just need to be extended to a watch. This would allow families already in the Google ecosystem to continue utilizing the devices and apps they are already familiar in conjunction with a wearable for their child rather than a smartphone.