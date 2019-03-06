Right now, you can pick up Anker's PowerLine II 3-in-1 cable for just $11.24 when you checkout using coupon code 3NCABKJA. It normally sells for around $15, and this is the first time the cable has reached this low in price. There's never such a thing as having too many cables, especially when they are universal like this one and work for just about any gadgets you may have laying around.

The cable itself has a Micro-USB connection built into the end of it, and then there are adapters for USB-C and Lightning ports. The adapters are connected to the cable so you don't have to worry about misplacing them. It offers max speeds of 2.4A on the Micro-USB and Lightning chargers, and 3A on the USB-C. It's MFi-certified, which means Apple has approved it to charge and sync your iPhone and iPad.

Anker is so confident that you'll love this cable and won't have issues with it that the company is backing it with a hassle-free lifetime warranty. These are handy to have around since not everyone uses the same devices these days. Be sure to grab a few of these to have in your car, home, travel bag, and more today.

