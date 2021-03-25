What you need to know
- Android TV users are finally getting access to FHD streams on Hulu.
- Until now, the app has been limited to 720p streams, while other apps have already moved to 4K.
- Hulu subscribers can check their Android TV app for updates, although it seems limited to certain devices.
Android TV users have many options to stream content, but the Hulu app has unfortunately been stuck in the early 2000s, only supporting 720p streams on 4K TVs. Fortunately, Hulu subscribers using the best Android TVs will finally get to know what 2013 feels like now that the app supports 1080p streaming.
Owners of the NVIDIA Shield (2019) have pointed out on Reddit that their devices are now showing support for 1080p streaming on the Hulu app. It was more or less confirmed by 9to5Google:
It's unclear when Hulu made the change, but it could be tied to a recent update to the Hulu app on Android TV devices. It should also be noted that while the 2019 version of the NVIDIA Shield supports 1080p, the 2017 version remains stuck at 720p resolution, meaning some Android TV devices may not support the new resolution bump.
The resolution woes that Android TV users have faced with Hulu are quite curious since the app supports 1080p on many of the best streaming devices, including the Chromecast with Google TV which runs a skinned version of Android TV. In fact, most streaming devices support 4K streams on Hulu, making Android TV the odd one out since that doesn't seem to come with the latest update. With any luck, this can only signal the imminent release of 4K support for Android TV users, but given Hulu's track record, don't get your hopes up. As Ara Wagoner pointed out last year, Android TV apps tend to fall behind other platforms.
The Hulu app should automatically update, but if not, you can follow our guide on how to update apps on the NVIDIA Shield TV. Fortunately, the process should be the same for just about any Android TV.
