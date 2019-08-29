As many have heard by this point, Google will no longer be giving a tasty treat name to each new version of its operating system based on what alphabet letter it's on. Two Googlers, VP of Android engineering Dave Burke and software engineer Dan Sandler, revealed to the All About Android podcast that, had the team continued the naming tradition it would have been called Queen Cake.

Perhaps more interesting was that the Android team has been using Quince Tart as the internal code name. OS version 10 will be the first time that an Android version won't get a public name since Cupcake, which was released in 2009.