What you need to know
At long last, LG G7 users outside of South Korea are receiving the Android 9 Pie update. Back in January, the update started rolling out to South Korean users, but it has taken quite some time for LG to release it in other areas.
Verizon users appear to be the first ones to get the update here in the U.S. according to several threads on Reddit, but hopefully, it will begin rolling out to more carriers soon.
Besides hitting some phones in the U.S., there have been reports of the update rolling out to several European countries including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the UK.
Some new features coming to the G7 via the Pie update include gesture navigation, App Actions, Cine Shot, Intelligent Gallery Zoom, and more. It's also said to include more colors for the always-on display, adaptive battery, and dual app support.
If you've not already received it then there is no harm in manually checking from the settings menu. The update weighs in at 1.4GB, so you'll want to make sure you're on Wi-Fi before you begin the download.
