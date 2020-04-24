It seems like every week a group of security researchers finds another exploit that can be used by bad people to do bad things on an Android device. It's a real problem that does exist, and when it comes to mobile device malware, Android is where you'll find most of it.

Android is a target because app distribution is easier and there are so many Android devices.

There's a reason for that. I'm going to ignore plenty of decent phone operating systems and focus on the two that make up the vast majority of what runs on the phones people buy every day — Android and iOS. A quick glance at both shows two systems slowly drifting to a point where they look and act the same, with the same apps, and the same services you can use. But there is a fundamental difference when it comes to installing apps and granting permissions.

Unless you want to jailbreak an iPhone, the only way to get apps is from the App Store. To get an app in the App Store, a developer has to follow some very strict rules, submit their work to Apple, then wait for the approval. Only then can the app appear for you to install. Yes, there have been instances of malware slipping through, but they are few and far between.

More: Google's App Defense Alliance teams up to fight malware on Android

Compare this to Android. With a simple tap of a button, you can install apps from anywhere by sideloading them. Google does police its Play Store, but not every app is pored over by hand during a lengthy approval process — Google has AI that does much of the scanning. When a bad app is found — and plenty are — it's unpublished quickly, and if Google thinks the intent was malicious, the developer's account is suspended. If actual malware that tries to harvest your data is found, Google can also remotely uninstall or disable the app from your phone, which it has done on a few occasions.