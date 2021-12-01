Welcome back to Android Central's second monthly Android gaming recap. We always strive to give you the latest gaming coverage surrounding Android, PlayStation, VR, and Stadia, with a roundup of the biggest monthly news in one convenient place. November was fairly quiet on the Android gaming front save for the highly-anticipated launch of PUBG: New State, which didn't exactly go as the developer may have hoped. So let's check out everything that happened and what you may have missed. PUBG: New State has some technical difficulties

PUBG: New State didn't exactly have the type of launch the developer was hoping for. While we called it a "solid entry that builds upon PUBG Mobile" in our review, we also noted its myriad of technical issues and its barebones content — at least at launch. As it turns out, the "next-gen battle royale" isn't so next-gen. It's understandable for any multiplayer game to have server problems at launch, but PUBG: New State's issues were more far-reaching. Players encountered frequent graphical and performance hiccups, along with hackers ruining the ruin. On the bright side, the developer did implement more anti-cheat technology, so there's that. Time will tell whether PUBG: New State has legs, but as it stands, it might be best to wait before you play it. Genshin Impact adds snowmen, more polearm characters