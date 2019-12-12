BMW has finally announced it will be adding support for Android Auto to some of its vehicles in 2020. Unfortunately, it won't be happening anytime soon, as Android Auto won't begin hitting the cars until July of next year.

When support finally does begin rolling out, Android Auto will be available on BMW vehicles running iDrive 7.0 with the company's "Live Cockpit Professional" hardware. That limits Android Auto to the following vehicles.

2019 and 2020 models

3 Series

5 Series

7 Series

8 Series

X3

X5

X6 (2020)

X7

If you do happen to have one of those cars, don't get too excited just yet. There is still another limitation, and that is that it will require an Android phone which supports the wireless option for Android Auto. BMW won't have an option to plug in, and at this current time, only a handful of phones support the wireless option. Thankfully, those are some of the most popular phones on the market, including the Nexus, Pixel, and Samsung flagships from the past few years.

With this announcement, it makes BMW one of the last automakers to join the Android Auto family. Previously, BMW offered Apple's CarPlay in some of its vehicles, and according to a spokesperson from the company, it was because, the "majority of our customers were using iOS mobile devices." That appears to have changed because the addition of Android Auto now comes at the request of its customers.

