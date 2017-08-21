Android 8.0 is officially nicknamed Oreo!
After months of teasing, we finally have an answer: Android 8.0 is officially Oreo. Not octopus, nor oatmeal cookie (thank goodness). We can now rest until the hype starts again next year.
Google kept this particular deal under wraps for months as it negotiated with Nabisco, the owner of the Oreo brand. The same excitement was maintained in the run-up to Android 4.4 KitKat, during which Google partnered with Nabisco rival Nestlé. Nabisco joined in on today's fun.
If you're interested in reading more about the update, we have plenty of coverage, including a full review for you to peruse!
Reader comments
Yes!!!
Pumpkin Pie for P next year.
Peanut butter for 2018
Of course it's Oreo
I was hoping it was going to be Android Orange Slices.
Whatevs.
Makes sense.
A disgusting excuse of a cookie gives name to the ugliest version of Android ever.
Hey, look. Am Apple Troll
Hello Apple Troll
I agree lol.
Prepare for hate...
Oh don't worry. I have thicker skin than Danny's dragons ;)
That's a bit of hyperbole.
Pixie Stix
If anyone ever gets its it before the next OS release who cares the carriers will be so fricking slow to release it it will be so old news when people get it unless you are a google phone
How... Uninspired.
I'm glad Google is promoting racial unification with this. I'm proud of them.
@tidizzel Leave racial crap out of this!
"racial crap"
Ugh.
Not until everyone is treated as equals regardless of the color of their skin.
And you calling it "racial crap" tells me everything i need to know about your opinion
And I just bought some Oreos too. Nice.
Maybe a nice black theme for a black cookie name
Kenny
That's good news only for Pixel owners atm, the others brand will have to wait long time to get those updates.
Most of these features are already in other skins. They aren't really waiting on much.
Aww no Orange Cream Soda...
Statue unveiled?
So nothing new really, and hey look guys! This version of Android will have better battery life! No really, we mean it this time. Every other time we were just kidding, but THIS time, well, this time for real! Riiiiiight.
Well, better battery life is ALWAYS appreciated! Can't complain about battery life much since Marshmallow. We're a mostly Apple house in terms of phones, with an iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and 7 plus currently in use, along with an HTC M8 and U11. First place in battery life? The U11, followed by the M8. The 7 plus was better than the M8 for the first few months, but now my son is looking for the charger on the way home from work. Not sure if it's because he's a Facebook addict, but I'm sure that does not help!
Why does that oreo bring back flashbacks of "Powdered Toast Man"?
I mean even the friggin hip lean. WTF.
Anyway, I was going to say hope this comes soon to the G6, but i digress
"Leave everything to me!"
I've never seen Powdered Toast Man, but now I have!
Where's the "unsee" button?!?
MKBHD was giving off hints a month or so ago, even had a package of Oreo's as a backdrop, lol.
Just glad it's not Octopus!
Can't say I'm in a rush or desperate for O at the moment. Phone is super fast and has no problem doing split screen work with a third window showing a picture in picture movie under N, with a keyboard, mouse, and headphones connected at the same time. I've been hammering the phone pretty hard today, with five Google maps trips, lots of photos, and streaming music all day. I'm done working for the day and at home with the U11 battery at 70%. Nougat has been good to me :)
I said OREO would be the name before anyone else