Android 8.0 is officially nicknamed Oreo!

After months of teasing, we finally have an answer: Android 8.0 is officially Oreo. Not octopus, nor oatmeal cookie (thank goodness). We can now rest until the hype starts again next year.

Google kept this particular deal under wraps for months as it negotiated with Nabisco, the owner of the Oreo brand. The same excitement was maintained in the run-up to Android 4.4 KitKat, during which Google partnered with Nabisco rival Nestlé. Nabisco joined in on today's fun.

If you're interested in reading more about the update, we have plenty of coverage, including a full review for you to peruse!