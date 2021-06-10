The second beta of Android 12 has arrived and among the additions is one I've been looking forward to for a while — the Privacy Dashboard. I'll tell you right up front that this isn't the end-all-be-all when it comes to managing your digital privacy, but that unicorn doesn't exist anywhere, even on the best Android phone money can buy. But it's actually better than I expected it to be, and since this is "just" a beta release, there is time for it to get even better. I've been taking a look at it for a minute, and here's everything you need to know about how it works and what I think of it. What the Privacy Dashboard is

Imagine a single screen with a list of all the permissions and hardware that could be used to transmit sensitive data. Things like your location or your phone call logs. Things like your camera and microphone, too. These are items that many apps have a legitimate need to use but also often get abused by apps that have no business accessing them. Does a flashlight app really need access to your address book? (Editor's note: No, it doesn't) The Privacy Dashboard makes it easy to see an app that's not behaving the way you expect. That's what the Privacy Dashboard is. It's a simple list of both software and hardware permissions that the architects of Android feel are important, and you can tap on any of them to see what apps accessed them and when. The list is pretty comprehensive, even things like body sensors (the sensors inside your phone that are used to detect movement) are included. As mentioned, tapping on any of the list items will open a new window showing which app or service — yes, Google's own services are included in the Privacy Dashboard — accessed the item in question and exactly when. For example, if I say "Hey Google" at 2:55pm, it will be logged as having used the microphone as 2:55pm. A phone call does the same.

This is useful. In fact, it's far more useful than just the prompt telling you that an app wants to use the microphone (as in my example). That's because I know I said "Hey Google" at 2:55pm and expect to see it logged as having used the mic, and I know I called my mom on Saturday at noon, so seeing it is expected. This gives you an opportunity to see what you didn't expect to see. That's what's great about the Privacy Dashboard. It's a powerful tool and one of the best additions to Android in a long time. Combined with other new additions like microphone and camera use indicators as well as a system setting to shut both off, Android 12 is by far the most privacy respectful version ever. Granted, there are still many troubling issues surrounding privacy that Google needs to address, and they assure us they are doing so. This is proof that the company is listening and can do something to help us feel more secure about our private data. Where it needs some work