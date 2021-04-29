Before Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart took the stage at today's State of Play livestream it was revealed that Among Us will be coming to PS4 and PS5 sometime later this year.

The PS4 and PS5 versions will include an exclusive Ratchet and Clank skin, hat, and pet. It will also feature cross-play and online multiplayer (of course) according to the developer.

The social deduction game became insanely popular in 2020, nearly two years after its initial release. It became such a huge hit that the studio cancelled a sequel in favor of supporting the first game. It's already one of the best Android game available and it looks like it could become one of the best PlayStation games as well.

Though the mobile version is free, it usually costs $5 on PC and Nintendo Switch.

