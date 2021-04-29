Among Us Kill DeathSource: Android Central / Zackery Cuevas

What you need to know

  • During today's State of Play, PlayStation revealed that Among Us is coming to PS4 and PS5.
  • It will hit PlayStation consoles sometime this year.
  • Among Us became a smash hit online in 2020, nearly two years after its initial release.

Before Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart took the stage at today's State of Play livestream it was revealed that Among Us will be coming to PS4 and PS5 sometime later this year.

The PS4 and PS5 versions will include an exclusive Ratchet and Clank skin, hat, and pet. It will also feature cross-play and online multiplayer (of course) according to the developer.

The social deduction game became insanely popular in 2020, nearly two years after its initial release. It became such a huge hit that the studio cancelled a sequel in favor of supporting the first game. It's already one of the best Android game available and it looks like it could become one of the best PlayStation games as well.

Though the mobile version is free, it usually costs $5 on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Developing...

Samsung posts record Q1 revenue on ‘solid’ Galaxy S21 sales
Crunch the numbers

Samsung posts record Q1 revenue on ‘solid’ Galaxy S21 sales

Samsung posted an operating profit of KRW 9.38 trillion ($8.5 billion) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. While earnings from semiconductor and display divisions declined, solid sales of smartphones and consumer electronics helped the company earn record revenue.