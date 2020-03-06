While Frictional Games has been busy dropping cryptic teases and hints over the past few weeks, we now know what the studio is up to. Frictional is going back to the series that made it famous and has announced Amnesia: Rebirth. Set in the Algerian desert, the protagonist is someone named Tasi Trianon, who is on a journey Frictional describes as harrowing, far beyond any of the studio's past games. You can take a look at the reveal trailer below.

While we don't know much about the gameplay, it's first-person, much like past Amnesia titles. Frictonal does state that playes will have to manage resources "both physical and mental" while exploring the environment, solving puzzles and avoiding dangerous creatures. From that description, it sounds like combat is still not an option.

The game is coming to PC and PlayStation 4 in Autumn 2020, though there's no pricing details or exact release date quite yet. If you'd like to wishlist Amnesia: Rebirth, you can find the Steam page for the game right here.