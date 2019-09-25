The Echo Dot has long been Amazon's smallest and most affordable Echo device, and at its big hardware event on September 25, the company announced the latest addition in this lineup — the Echo Dot with Clock.

As the name suggests, this is essentially the same Echo Dot we know and love, except for the fact that it also has a digital clock built into it. The clock is baked into the front of the Dot, seamlessly showing the time through the fabric casing.

Amazon says that customers ask "Alexa, what time is it" one billion times every year, so it made sense to go ahead and bake that functionality right into the Dot's design.

The Echo Dot with Clock also has a special alarm clock feature, allowing you to tap the top of it to snooze an alarm when it goes off.

Everything else about the Echo Dot with Clock is the same as the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), including its size, speakers, etc. Similarly, the Echo Dot with Clock will be sold alongside the regular Dot.

Pre-orders for the Echo Dot with Clock are open today for $59, making it slightly more expensive than the $50 regular Dot.

