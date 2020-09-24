What you need to know
- The display now rotates so that the info is always visible to you as you move through the room.
- The Echo Show 10 has an improved 10" screen with a 13MP camera.
- Amazon is also updating the visual interface to be even more helpful and accessible.
The best smart speakers can be useful in many ways, and adding on a screen makes them that even more helpful. The Amazon Echo Show 10 has gotten a refresh today and brings even more benefits to your home.
The new Echo Show 10 is a new smart speaker with a display that will rotate to move with you. This is so the visual part of your interaction is always available to you as you change places in the room. This feature is called Smart Motion and is powered by the new AZ1 Neural processor in conjunction with a new 13MP camera that offers pan and zoom.
As you interact with your Echo Show 10, the speaker can triangulate your location in the room by utilizing sound localization and computer vision models to ensure that the display is always visible. Amazon says it worked hard to make the motor virtually silent so that it isn't disruptive to the room.
Amazon has also brought a refresh to the information that is shown on the screen. This is to try and make the essential information easy it see and react to. The Echo Show 10 will launch "in time for the holidays" for $250 in either white or black variants.
Swivel sweetness
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Keep the action on camera hands-free.
The Echo Show keeps getting beefier, but the real fun here is Smart Motion, which will have the screen and camera on the Echo Show 10 follow you around the room so that you can always see what's being displayed.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Luna is Amazon's answer to Google Stadia, and it looks so much better
Amazon just unveiled Luna, its all-new cloud gaming service. It's available on a bunch of devices, gives you access to over 100 games, and costs just $5.99/month. Seriously.
Amazon goes global with all-new spherical Echo speakers
Amazon's new Alexa-powered speakers are here, and they are sporting major upgrades inside and out. On top of a new spherical design that's easier to spot amongst your cluttered shelves, the new Echo series has a new chipset and Sidewalk integration.
This leaked green Pixel 5 is the phone color of my dreams
Green phones are having a moment.
Hey Alexa, what’s your favorite toy? Here are the best Alexa-enabled toys
Alexa is most commonly used for controlling smart home gadgets, answering questions, and playing music, but it can also be used for fun with compatible toys.