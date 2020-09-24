The best smart speakers can be useful in many ways, and adding on a screen makes them that even more helpful. The Amazon Echo Show 10 has gotten a refresh today and brings even more benefits to your home.

The new Echo Show 10 is a new smart speaker with a display that will rotate to move with you. This is so the visual part of your interaction is always available to you as you change places in the room. This feature is called Smart Motion and is powered by the new AZ1 Neural processor in conjunction with a new 13MP camera that offers pan and zoom.