What you need to know
- Brand-new low-bandwith network using 900MHz spectrum.
- Sidewalk will keep track of and update devices.
- You'll be able to use it to track pets and create household routines.
Amazon just unveiled a new outdoor wireless mesh networking system it is calling Amazon Sidewalk. Using a low-bandwidth 900MHz spectrum, it promises to allow you to better keep track of devices and even your pets. That's right, you can conceivably use a connected collar to track your dog or cat's movements around the neighborhood!
The more houses that use Amazon Sidewalk, the bigger the mesh network can grow to form a massive Sidewalk network. In fact, Amazon claims to have seen distance propagation as far as 500 meters. Amazon is launching the Sidewalk protocol today for developers, and will deliver over the air updates for devices using the Sidewalk network.