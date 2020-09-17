In December last year, Amazon added Samuel L. Jackson's voice as a skill for its Alexa voice assistant. The retail giant is now making it easier for users to access the actor's voice by introducing a custom wake word. You can now have Jackson reply to your questions by simply saying, "Hey, Samuel."

The new custom wake word works on most Echo devices, except the first-gen Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Look. If you have one of the first-gen Echo devices, you can invoke Jackson's voice by using "Alexa, ask Samuel" instead.