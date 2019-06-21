Amazon today announced its very first 4K Fire TV Edition televisions featuring Dolby Vision support. The new Fire TV Edition TVs are made by Toshiba and will be sold exclusively through Best Buy and Amazon. While the 55-inch model is already available for purchase on Amazon for $450, the 50-inch and 43-inch versions will go on sale starting June 30. The 50-inch and 43-inch versions have been priced at $380 and $330 respectively.

The Fire TV Edition models with Dolby Vision support will take on affordable Roku-powered TVs that also come with Dolby Vision support. Amazon had launched its first Fire TV Edition sets two years back, in collaboration with U.S. TV maker Element. Since then, Amazon has been steadily launching newer models of Fire TV Edition smart TVs. It launched more than 20 new models in the last one year alone. As announced by Amazon recently, the Fire TV platform has more than 34 million active monthly users.

Dolby Vision, as most of you may be aware, is a popular HDR format developed by Dolby Labs. Unlike HDR10, which uses a fixed set of metadata, Dolby Vision uses dynamic metadata with scene-by-scene instructions that can be used by compatible TVs to deliver more impressive color reproduction and higher contrast. However, as The Verge notes, Amazon hasn't disclosed the peak brightness levels that new Fire TV Edition TVs with Dolby Vision can achieve.

Amazon's latest Fire TV Edition sets come with access to Alexa and are compatible with all Echo devices as well. This means you can ask Alexa to not just turn on the TV but also launch apps on it. You will be able to search for your favorite TV shows and movies using voice search with the help of the bundled voice remote as well.